Today’s Connections hint and answer on 9th June for 364

If you just want to enjoy a lazy Sunday and have a little fun playing a game, we can help you with the Connections answer for today, 9th June.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Words related to feelings.

- Words related to feelings. Green - Things that can be thrown.

- Things that can be thrown. Blue - All these words are made of many levels.

- All these words are made of many levels. Purple - Words that go well with 'Potato'.

- Words that go well with 'Potato'. Upset belongs in the Yellow group, Sprinkle in Green, and Onion in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 9th June Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Salty Pepper Baked Cake Sprinkle Onion Bitter Earth Sweet Scatter Couch Upset Hot Plywood Sore Strew To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 9th June Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Feeling Some Type of Way - Bitter, Salty, Sore, Upset.

Throw Here and There - Pepper, Scatter, Sprinkle, Strew.

Things with Layers - Cake, Earth, Onion, Plywood.

___Potato - Baked, Couch, Hot, Sweet. Today's Connections puzzle was quite tricky since it has lots of words that we can relate to food. After my first try showed me that Bitter, Salty, and Sweet were not part of the same group, I gave up on the 'food' idea. On the other hand, this attempt reminded me that Bitter and Salty are also feelings, so I tried with Upset and eventually got the Yellow group. The second group I found was the Purple one thanks to the word Couch which, for me, is always connected to Potato. From there, I found the other three words. To put the Green and Blue groups together, I had to try a couple of combinations even though it wasn’t clear to me why they would form groups.