Today’s Connections hint and answer on 9th December for 547

Stuck? Just want a push to get started? No matter why you're here, we can help you with the Connections answer for today, 9th December.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Oz.

- Oz. Green - Friendship.

- Friendship. Blue - Sound them out.

- Sound them out. Purple - Triple them.

- Triple them. Oh My belongs to Yellow, Dear belongs to Green, and Ease belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 9th December Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Lions Tigers Bears Oh My Dear Jays Bills Use Bye Bees Please Close Tight Gimme Ease Intimate To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 9th December Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: "Lions And Tigers And Bears, Oh My!" - Bears, Lions, Oh My, Tigers

Beloved, As A Friend - Close, Dear, Intimate, Tight

Words That Sound Like Plural Letters - Bees, Ease, Jays, Use

When Tripled, Hit Song Titles - Bills, Bye, Gimme, Please Today's Connections almost stumped me. I got green right away, but I ruled out the "Lions And Tigers And Bears, Oh My!" category until I used up almost all of my attempts (oops!). After getting that, I luckily put together blue and purple without wasting that last guess.