Today’s Connections hint and answer on 8th September for 455

If you have a moment to spare, we can help you figure out the Connections answer for today, 8th September.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Delicious!

- Delicious! Green - Organ.

- Organ. Blue - Religion.

- Religion. Purple - Group.

- Group. Frost belongs to Yellow, Throb belongs to Green, and Prior belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 8th September Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Frost Beach Pump Pope Race Bishop Pet Shop Pound Hardy Beat Prior Bake Throb Bad Preheat Pastor To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 8th September Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Verbs in a Cake Recipe - Bake, Beat, Frost, Preheat

What a Heart Does When Excited - Pound, Pump, Race, Throb

Ecclsiastical Titles - Bishop, Pastor, Pope, Prior

___ Boys - Bad, Beach, Hardy, Pet Shop I solved today's Wordle in a pretty unconventional way. I got purple (which I thought was a fun category) and blue right off the bat. From there, I had some difficulty figuring out green (I thought Beat should have fit here!), but I was able to get it before finally getting yellow.