Today’s Connections hint and answer on 8th November for 516

Don't let being stuck stop you! We can help you figure out the Connections answer for today, 8th November.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - An incident.

- An incident. Green - Green.

- Green. Blue - Usually about humor.

- Usually about humor. Purple - What phrase could come before?

Exploit belongs to Yellow, Kosher belongs to Green, and Spicy belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 8th November Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Blue Cheese Spicy Mustard Sweet Caper Dill Deck Exploit Sour Adult Antic Suggestive Stunt Kosher Cord

Connections answer for 8th November Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Escapade - Antic, Caper, Exploit, Stunt

Kinds Of Pickles - Dill, Kosher, Sour, Sweet

Risqué - Adult, Blue, Spicy, Suggestive

Cut The ___ - Cheese, Cord, Deck, Mustard Today's Connections was a trickier puzzle for me. I started off by getting yellow and green right off the bat, but missed a few guesses before I finally pieced together blue and purple.