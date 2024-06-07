Today’s Connections hint and answer on 8th June for 363

The weekend is just starting so go get your thinking cap on and prepare to solve the Connections answer for today, 8th June.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Words referring to the action of paying attention.

- Words referring to the action of paying attention. Green - Words related to video.

- Words related to video. Blue - Forming words with the same letters.

- Forming words with the same letters. Purple - Words that go well with 'Pretty'.

Engross belongs in the Yellow group, Film in Green, and Petals in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 8th June Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Pleats Please Hold Record Woman Film Good Pastel Penny Staple Tape Rivet Absorb Petals Engross Shoot

Connections answer for 8th June Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Grab One's Attention - Absorb, Engross, Hold, Rivet.

Document With Video - Film, Record, Shoot, Tape.

Anagrams - Pastel, Petals, Pleats, Staple.

Pretty____ - Good, Penny, Please, Woman. While I agree it's a difficult group to put together at first glance, the Blue group was the first one I found. I just put words with the same letters together and it worked! The second group I found was the Green one due to Tape, Record, and Film being words that stand out among the others. After thinking about the remaining words, I figured out the Yellow group, leaving the last four words as the only answer possible for the Purple group.