Today’s Connections hint and answer on 8th January for 577

It's the middle of another week, you're almost there so why not kick back and relax with a drink of your choice while we show you the Connections answer for today, 8th January.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Used to describe parts of something.

- Used to describe parts of something. Green - Use these to help make music.

- Use these to help make music. Blue - They never forget.

- They never forget. Purple - Can someone get these bands a dictionary?

Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Branch Bow Ear Biscuit Division Drumstick Memory Corn Limb Mallet Trunk Lincoln Wing Pick Tusk Stained

Connections answer for 3rd January Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Section - Branch, Division, Limb, Wing

Accessories for playing an instrument - Bow, Drumstick, Mallet, Pick

Distinctive features of an Elephant - Ear, Memory, Tusk, Trunk

Words misspelled in nu metal band names - Biscuit, Corn, Lincoln, Stained Funnily enough I found the yellow section the hardest today, could it be because I'm currently hungry and the words Wing, Drumstick, Corn and Biscuit worked so well together? Possibly.