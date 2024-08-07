Today’s Connections hint and answer on 8th August for 424

The Connections answer for today, 8th August, takes the form, as always, of 16 words waiting to test you while you try to group them together.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer

Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle:

Yellow - Different ways to enter a pool.

- Different ways to enter a pool. Green - Let me say again.

- Let me say again. Blue - Ways of supporting.

- Ways of supporting. Purple - Words that go well with Radio.

- Words that go well with Radio. Cannonball belongs in the Yellow group, Quote in Green, and Backbone in Blue.

Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect.

Connection words for 8th August

Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer:

Talk Pirate Pillar Parrot Ham Quote Cannonball Anchor Satellite Echo Cornerstone Jackknife Backflip Backbone Bellyflop Repeat

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 8th August

Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today:

Splashy Ways To Enter A Pool - Blackflip, Bellyflop, Cannonball, Jackknife.

Reiterate - Echo, Parrot, Quote, Repeat.

Mainstay - Anchor, Backbone, Cornerstone, Pillar.

___Radio - Ham, Pirate, Satellite, Talk.

This has been a quite challenging puzzle to solve. So much that I couldn't find the last group before running out of tries. Well, I began putting Microwave, Radio, Visible, and X-Ray together. When you are at a certain age, some of these words are just too consistent in your life for you to ignore them. My next goal was to find the words that would go with Cook and Dishwasher. After putting the wrong words together once, I got the right ones. Now, while I was attempting to find the right angle to deal with the remaining words, I ended up using all my tries. I got the Yellow group before that though!

What to play after Connections?

The obvious answer to this question is Wordle, but, if you've already solved that today, then The New York Times does offer other games. When it comes to word-based games, The NYTimes has the Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Letter Boxed and Strands, which is still in its beta phase. If you fancy a break from words, then you can also try Tiles - a motif matching game - or Sudoku.

Outside of The NYTimes, there's Semantle - where you have to reach the secret word by guessing its meaning. Spelling doesn't count in Semantle, instead you have to pay attention to the numerical value your guesses have to chart your path to the answer. If you'd prefer to keep to the Connections format, however, then it's worth visiting Puzzgrid. Here you'll find hundreds of Connections-style puzzles, the twist, however, is that you only have three minutes to solve them.

(You can also just watch Only Connect on BBC iPlayer...)

If you're in a reading mood, then we've discussed why The NYTimes Mini Crossword is a reliable joy and interviewed Jonathan Knight, Head of Games for The NYTimes.

Good luck solving today's Connections!