Today’s Connections hint and answer on 7th September for 454

Whether you're stuck or just need a tip before you get started, we can help you figure out the Connections answer for today, 7th September.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Photoshop.

- Photoshop. Green - All involved in the same sport.

- All involved in the same sport. Blue - Fish friends!

- Fish friends! Purple - Think about logos.

- Think about logos. Scale belongs to Yellow, Tee belongs to Green, and Tank belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 7th September Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Tank Glove Scale Tee Coach Rocks Polo Crop Filter Ball Rotate Mustang Godiva Flip Pump Driver To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 7th September Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Ways to Transform an Image - Crop, Flip, Rotate, Scale

Things Used in Golf - Ball, Driver, Glove, Tee

Aquarium Purchases - Filter, Pump, Rocks, Tank

Logos With Horses - Coach, Godiva, Mustang, Polo I had some difficulty figuring out what today's categories might be, but once I got yellow after a few guesses, I was able to get everything in subsequent attempts. After yellow, I immediately got green, then blue, and then purple.