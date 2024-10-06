Today’s Connections hint and answer on 7th October for 484

Today's Connections is a trickier one, but we're here to help! Here are our tips for getting to the Connections answer for today, 7th October.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Smart?

- Smart? Green - Sounds.

- Sounds. Blue - Another type of sound.

- Another type of sound. Purple - Names.

- Names. Yahoo belongs to Yellow, Beep Beep belongs to Green, and Hoot belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 7th October Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: King Kong Whoop Beep Beep Yahoo Ding-Dong Har-Har Koko Hoot Skrrt Bubbles Dodo Purr Yuk Yo-Yo Vroom George To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 7th October Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Knucklehead - Ding-Dong, Dodo, Yahoo, Yo-Yo

Car Onomatopoeia - Beep Beep, Purr, Skrrt, Vroom

Sounds Of Laughter - Har-Har, Hoot, Whoop, Yuk

Famous Primates - Bubbles, George, King Kong, Koko Today's Connections was a tricky one for me. I figured out green and yellow right away, but had to waste a few guesses before I finally figured out blue and then purple.