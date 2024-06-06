Today’s Connections hint and answer on 7th June for 362

Friday has rolled around again and, although you might be looking forward to rest during the weekend, you can still focus on the Connections answer for today, 7th June.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Terms about fantasizing about something.

- Terms about fantasizing about something. Green - Used to cover things.

- Used to cover things. Blue - The action of cleaning crumbs.

- The action of cleaning crumbs. Purple - Think as a software engineer.

Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Coat Brush Develop Film Sweep Picture Skin Flick Imagine Layer Program Code Wipe Conceive Hack Envision

Connections answer for 7th June Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Dreamp Up - Conceive, Envision, Imagine, Picture.

Thin Covering - Coat, Film, Layer, Skin.

Remove, as Crumbs - Brush, Flick, Sweep, Wipe.

Verbs for a Software Engineer - Code, Develop, Hack, Program. Following the feeling of anticipation for the weekend, I found the first group, the Yellow one, pretty fast. I mean, who isn't imagining all the games we can play during the next couple of days? The words Code, Hack, Program, and Develop were too easy to spot and see their connection with a scenario of people working with computers. On the other hand, I was pretty surprised when I saw it was the Purple group. The third group I found was the Blue one by grouping verbs of similar meaning. Lastly, I just selected the remaining words to form the Green group.