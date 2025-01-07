Today’s Connections hint and answer on 7th January for 576

Welcome back to another day of trying to find how words relate to one another then realising you really don't use much logic when it comes to puzzles. So, here's the Connections answer for today, 7th January.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - These are quite musical.

- These are quite musical. Green - A way of describing a small amount of something.

- A way of describing a small amount of something. Blue - Gosh to be a writer creating these things.

- Gosh to be a writer creating these things. Purple - Is...?

- Is...? A Novel belongs to Blue, Barbershop belongs to Yellow and A Rose belongs to Purple. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 7th January Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: A Few Love Barbershop Essays A Rose Certain Enough A Lifeg A Deal Part One Various A Capella A Novel Doo-Wop Some Madrigal To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 3rd January Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Vocal Music - A Capella, Barbershop, Doo-Wop, Madrigal

A Handful Of - A Few, Certain, Some, Various

Book Subtitles - A Life, A Novel, Essays, Part One

___ Is ___ (Is ____) - A Deal, A Rose, Enough, Love Today's Yellow section, as usual, proved to be the easiest and was the first (and only) connection I managed to complete. Once the purple section was revealed I was mildly annoyed because it's quite obvious.