Today’s Connections hint and answer on 6th September for 453

Have a few extra minutes today? It's worth taking the time to figure out the Connections answer for today, 6th September.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - How many?

- How many? Green - What's happening?

- What's happening? Blue - Magazine and flyer would also fit.

- Magazine and flyer would also fit. Purple - Think about what they are.

- Think about what they are. Total belongs to Yellow, Episode belongs to Green, and Card belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 6th September Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Catalog Episode Letter Coil Count Season Matter Number Bounce Bill Geyser Affair Total Event Card Amount To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 6th September Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Quantity - Amount, Count, Number, Total

Incident - Affair, Episode, Event, Matter

Things Received in the Mail - Bill, Card, Catalog, Letter

What "Spring" Might Refer To - Bounce, Coil, Geyser, Season After a bit of difficulty, I finally got today's Wordle in the exact order it's meant to be done in. I got yellow down right away, but then spent a bit of time figuring out green. After that, I instantly recognized blue and then just had to put purple together.