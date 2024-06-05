Today’s Connections hint and answer on 6th June for 361

Whether you're looking for a way to relax after a busy day or you want to add some excitement to your day, here's the Connections answer for today, 6th June.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Words used to indicate movement.

- Words used to indicate movement. Green - The card names of a specific game.

- The card names of a specific game. Blue - Locations where there are places to sit.

- Locations where there are places to sit. Purple - Ways of indicating hail size.

Propel belongs in the Yellow group, Reverse in Green, and Gym in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 6th June Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Marble Baseball Drive Wild Reverse Push Gym Park Prompt Pea Draw Dugout Skip Propel Grapefruit Courtroom

Connections answer for 6th June Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Move to Action - Drive, Prompt, Propel, Push.

Uno Cards - Draw, Reverse, Skip, Wild.

Places with Benches - Courtroom, Dugout, Gym, Park.

Hail Size Comparisons - Baseball, Grapefruit, Marble, Pea. To solve this puzzle, I began by grouping Courtroom, Gym, and Park. Initially, I thought Dugout and Baseball would go together, but then I found out that the former was the final word to complete the Blue group. Afterwards, once I spent some time thinking, I found the Yellow group. Because of Reverse and Drive, it was difficult not to think they would go together. With two groups sorted, I could find the Green group (although I’m not an avid player of Uno) and finally the Purple one.