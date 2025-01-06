Today’s Connections hint and answer on 6th January for 575

It's the second week of 2025 and that means a fresh batch of puzzles is heading your way. If you want to start this week off calmly, here's the Connections answer for today, 6rd January.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - These are things you'd do when you physically exert yourself.

- These are things you'd do when you physically exert yourself. Green - Quite generic terms really.

- Quite generic terms really. Blue - These things are easy.

- These things are easy. Purple - All of these words are missing their bottom end!

Picnic belongs to Blue, Puff belongs to Yellow and Ars belongs to Purple. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect.

Connections answer for 6th January Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Breathe Hard - Gasp, Heave, Pant, Puff

Catchall - Blanket, Broad, General, Umbrella

Metaphors for easy things - ABC, Breeze, Picnic, Pie

Synonyms for rear end minus the last letter - Ars, Boot, But, Rum The purple section tickled me today, it's a clever one for sure because my mind was trying to figure out what all of them had in common - I'll be ready for the family quiz next christmas, this will stump all of them!