Today’s Connections hint and answer on 6th December for 544

Stuck? We're here to help you figure out the Connections answer for today, 6th December.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Verbs.

- Verbs. Green - Witches.

- Witches. Blue - Pixar.

- Pixar. Purple - They all come after something else.

Stump belongs to Yellow, Pox belongs to Green, and Slinky belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 6th December Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Puzzle Mania Buzz Gate Core Hex Vex Rex Slinky Stump Pox Perplex Jinx Hamm Spell Pilled

Connections answer for 6th December Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Baffle - Perplex, Puzzle, Stump, Vex

Curse - Hex, Jinx, Pox, Spell

"Toy Story" Characters, Familiarly - Buzz, Hamm, Rex, Slinky

Colloquial Suffixes - Core, Gate, Mania, Pilled I aced today's Connections! I started off with yellow and blue, and I followed those up with purple and then green pretty shortly after.