Today’s Connections hint and answer on 5th October for 482

Stuck? We're here to help! Here are our hints for the Connections answer for today, 5th October.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Yum!

- Yum! Green - Under there.

- Under there. Blue - Smile!

- Smile! Purple - Kleenex would also fit.

- Kleenex would also fit. Skirt belongs to Yellow, Bikini belongs to Green, and Toothbrush belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 5th October Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Jacuzzi Bikini Hanger X-Ray Q-Tip Toothbrush G-String Chapstick T-Bone Xerox Hipster Skirt Drill Filet Sink Thong To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 5th October Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Steak Cuts - Filet, Hanger, Skirt, T-Bone

Kinds Of Underwear - Bikini, G-String, Hipster, Thong

Involved In A Dentist Visit - Drill, Sink, Toothbrush, X-Ray

Brands That Have Become Generic Terms - Chapstick, Jacuzzi, Q-Tip, Xerox I got today's Connections down in a pretty funky order. I started off with green and then got purple. From there, I had to spend a bit of time thinking and finally got blue and then yellow last (that's weird!).