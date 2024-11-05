Today’s Connections hint and answer on 5th November for 513

Stuck on Connections? We're here to help! Here are our hints for the Connections answer for today, 5th November.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Texture.

- Texture. Green - Outside.

- Outside. Blue - All in the same movie.

- All in the same movie. Purple - What word could come before?

Caterpillar belongs to Yellow, Clam belongs to Green, and Dragon belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 5th November Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Caterpillar Clam Mushroom Kingdom Turtle Peach Egg Pipe Cleaner Princess Marker Donkey Carpet Nut Dragon Fleece Ogre

Connections answer for 5th November Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Things That Are Fuzzy - Caterpillar, Fleece, Peach, Pipe Cleaner

Things With Shells - Clam, Egg, Nut, Turtle

Figures In "Shrek" - Donkey, Dragon, Ogre, Princess

Magic ___ - Carpet, Kingdom, Marker, Mushroom Today's (adorably Mario-themed) Connections almost stumped me! I started out by getting blue and green instantly, but I fumbled around a lot trying to figure out yellow (and fit carpet in). Finally, on my last guess, I figured out the pattern and got yellow and then purple.