Today’s Connections hint and answer on 5th June for 360

There are only a couple of days between you and a well-deserved weekend. To make the time pass faster, you should spend some minutes trying to figure out the Connections answer for today, 5th June.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Expressions related to the coolness of something.

- Expressions related to the coolness of something. Green - Words to specify differences.

- Words to specify differences. Blue - The gist of something.

- The gist of something. Purple - Fried food.

Sick belongs in the Yellow group, Type in Green, and Idea in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 5th June Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Nice Ring Style Point Kind Stick Tender Message Sweet Type Drift Sick Sort Wing Cool Idea

Connections answer for 5th June Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: "Awesome!" - Cool, Nice, Sick, Sweet.

Variety - Kind, Sort, Style, Type.

Gist - Drift, Idea, Message, Point.

Fried Appetizer, Informally - Ring, Stick, Tender, Wing. In today's Connections puzzle, we had easy but fun groups. The Yellow group was easy to spot, almost forming itself once I began the game. Next, since food is always a good topic to follow and gather words around, I was able to find the Purple group. The third group I found was the Green one. It became easier to understand Kind, Type, and Style as part of a group once they were closer. In the end, I just had to put the Blue group together.