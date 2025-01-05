Today’s Connections hint and answer on 5th January for 574

It's a new day, and you know what that means - time to work out the Connections answer for today, 5th January.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Take it easy.

- Take it easy. Green - Stonks go up.

- Stonks go up. Blue - Used to control the TV.

- Used to control the TV. Purple - All of these words can be put in front of another word (that is a percussion instrument).

- All of these words can be put in front of another word (that is a percussion instrument). Sleepy belongs to Yellow, Yield belongs to Green, and Home belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 5th January Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Stop Gross Return Home Yield Volume Slow Snare Quiet Kettle Net Mute Ear Sleepy Oil Calm To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 5th January Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Hardly bustling - Calm, Quiet, Sleepy, Slow

Earn - Gross, Net, Return, Yield

Remote control functions - Home, Mute, Stop, Volume

Words before 'Drum' - Ear, Kettle, Oil, Snare A classic tough purple category today, but I'll take this over trying to recall a Salvador Dali painting, like we had to yesterday.