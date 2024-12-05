Today’s Connections hint and answer on 5th December for 543

Don't let being stuck stop you! We're here to help you with the Connections answer for today, 5th December.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Sense for something.

- Sense for something. Green - Think about 3D shapes.

- Think about 3D shapes. Blue - Big names.

- Big names. Purple - What word could come after?

Apple Lime Yellow Face Nose Front Rhine Amazon Surface Gift Oracle Brim Instinct Intuit Outside Flair

Connections answer for 5th December Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Aptitude - Flair, Gift, Instinct, Nose

Exterior - Face, Front, Outside, Surface

Tech Companies - Amazon, Apple, Intuit, Oracle

___Stone - Brim, Lime, Rhine, Yellow Today's Connections was tricky for me! I got yellow right off the bat, but it took me a while to piece together blue (I kept attempting to fit Surface in...). On my last guess, I got it, followed by green and then purple.