Today’s Connections hint and answer on 4th September for 451

If you're stuck, we can help! Here are a few hints for the Connections answer for today, 4th September.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Think about quantity.

- Think about quantity. Green - Pet store.

- Pet store. Blue - You'll need a cake!

- You'll need a cake! Purple - Look where your hands (probably) are right now.

Touch belongs to Yellow, Collar belongs to Green, and Throw belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 4th September Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Cater Bowl Throw Star Caret Trace Crate Hash Shred Bed Brace Touch Plan Hint Collar Host

Connections answer for 4th September Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Very Small Amount - Hint, Shred, Touch, Trace

Puppy Purchases - Bed, Bowl, Collar, Crate

Help Put On A Party - Cater, Host, Plan, Throw

Symbols On A Keyboard - Brace, Caret, Hash, Star Aside from one incorrect guess (I also fell for the Caret, Trace, Crate, and Cater trick), I got today's Wordle all at once. I somehow got purple first after noticing Caret. From there, I got yellow, then green, and then blue.