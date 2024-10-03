Today’s Connections hint and answer on 4th October for 481

Whether you're working on your streak or it's your first ever Connections puzzle, we can help you work out the Connections answer for today, 4th October.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Shape.

- Shape. Green - Stingy.

- Stingy. Blue - Names.

- Names. Purple - One word could go before these.

Drop Dash Daisy Dream Ding Doc Dinner Dab Dale Due Dimple Delivery Dent Dollop Dory Divot

Connections answer for 4th October Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Concavity - Dent, Dimple, Ding, Divot

Small Amount - Dab, Dash, Dollop, Drop

Disney Characters - Daisy, Dale, Doc, Dory

___ Date - Delivery, Dinner, Dream, Due Today's adorably alliterative Connections went very smoothly for me! I started out with yellow and blue right off the bat, and after some thinking, I was able to get to green and purple without much difficulty at all.