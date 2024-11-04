Today’s Connections hint and answer on 4th November for 512

There's no better way to take a break than by spending a few minutes on Connections! And, if you're stuck, we can help you with the Connections answer for today, 4th November.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Verbs.

- Verbs. Green - Human traits.

- Human traits. Blue - You might be in a room with these right now!

- You might be in a room with these right now! Purple - Something's missing...

Stock belongs to Yellow, Ego belongs to Green, and Wardrobe belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 4th November Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Shell Vanity Outfit Id Wardrobe Cant Console Ego Stock Character Being Chest Self Provision Were Furnish

Connections answer for 4th November Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Equip - Furnish, Outfit, Provision, Stock

Individuality - Being, Character, Ego, Self

Furniture - Chest, Console, Vanity, Wardrobe

Words With Apostrophes Removed - Cant, Id, Shell, Were Today's Connections was a bit trickier for me. I first started off by trying to put green together (and attempting to fit Id in) but gave up after a few bad guesses. Then, I got blue and yellow and then finally realized what purple was, which led me to green with just one guess left.