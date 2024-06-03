Today’s Connections hint and answer on 4th June for 359

Just like the sun rises every day, a new puzzle for you to solve is also available. If you don't feel like spending too much energy at the beginning of the week, we can help you with the Connections answer for today, 4th June.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Words related to income.

- Words related to income. Green - Think about what a wizard would look like.

- Think about what a wizard would look like. Blue - Elements of a ship.

- Elements of a ship. Purple - Words that go well with "C".

- Words that go well with "C". Earn belongs in the Yellow group, Staff in Green, and Keel in Blue Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 4th June Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Staff Hat Make Bridge Hatch Net Robe Span Clear Keel Clef Section Suite Beard Deck Earn To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 4th June Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Take Home, As Income - Clear, Earn, Make, Net.

Parts of a Wizard Costume - Beard, Hat, Robe, Staff.

Found on a Ship - Bridge, Deck, Hatch, Keel.

C-____ - Clef, Section, Span, Suite. As someone who's been reading fantasy books since I was a kid, finding the Green group at first was pretty easy. My second goal was to find the words that would go along with Bridge. After a couple of tries, I found the Blue group. Considering the words left, I found the Yellow and Purple Group after one try.