Today’s Connections hint and answer on 31st October for 508

Happy Halloween! Celebrate by spending a few minutes figuring out the Connections answer for today, 31st October.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Cute!

- Cute! Green - Verbs.

- Verbs. Blue - Fancy!

- Fancy! Purple - One word could follow.

- One word could follow. Treasure belongs to Yellow, Bat belongs to Green, and Diablo belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 31st October Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Bat Egg Love Witch Pumpkin Spider Blink Job Diablo Flutter Treasure Viper Scavenger Mustang Wink Darling To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 31st October Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Terms Of Endearment - Darling, Love, Pumpkin, Treasure

Things You Can Do With Your Eyelids - Bat, Blink, Flutter, Wink

Sports Cars - Diablo, Mustang, Spider, Viper

___ Hunt - Egg, Job, Scavenger, Witch Today's Connections was a bit tricky for me. I got yellow (after falling for the nonexistent Halloween-themed category), but then was a bit stuck. After a few guesses, I finally got green, then blue, and then purple.