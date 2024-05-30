Today’s Connections hint and answer on 31st May for 355

This is the last day of the month so don't waste your chance and give it a proper closure by finding out the Connections answer for today, 31st May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Think of compilations.

- Think of compilations. Green - Words that go well with Moun.

- Words that go well with Moun. Blue - Elements present in a specific storage medium.

- Elements present in a specific storage medium. Purple - Involves moving from one side to another.

Canon belongs in the Yellow group, Hood in Green, and Sleeve in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 30th May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Body Maraca Jacket Hood Sleeve Fuji Canon Hands Insert Polaroid Olympus Works Whitney Snowglobe Oeuvre Record

Connections answer for 31st May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Corpus - Body, Canon, Oeuvre, Works.

Mount____ - Fuji, Hood, Olympus, Whitney.

Components of an LP - Insert, Jacket, Record, Sleeve.

Things People Shake - Hands, Maraca, Polaroid, Snowglobe. The last Connections puzzle in May was quite challenging! By putting Canon, Fuji, and Polaroid close, the game made me think I had figured out one group right off the bat. After failing my first try, I focused on finding the words that would go together with Record and Sleeve. With the Blue group as my first one completed, I still had a lot of words to sort through. My next goal was to find the last word that would go with Fuji, Hood, and Olympus. Finding the Purple group next was due to a bit of luck. Invoked by the word Polaroid came to mind the memory of the Outkast's song Hey Ya! and the idea of shaking things. Not the best strategy, but winning is winning.