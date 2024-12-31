Today’s Connections hint and answer on 31st December for 569

End 2024 on a good note by getting the Connections answer for today, 31st December.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - A real good time.

- A real good time. Green - Speedy.

- Speedy. Blue - Letter writing.

- Letter writing. Purple - They can all follow another word (that is actually one of today's purple answers).

Kick belongs to Yellow, Dart belongs to Green, and Dear belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 31st December Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Ball Drop Dart Game Attention Dear Brand Names Thrill For Fly Blast Bolt Kick To Dash

Connections answer for 31st December Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Fun time - Ball, Blast, Kick, Thrill

Move Quickly - Bolt, Dart, Dash, Fly

Words before an addressee - Attention, Dear, For, To

Name __ - Brand, Drop, Game, Names Well, that was sure four answers for the purple category all right. A bit cheap to include 'Names', but hey, I eventually got it, so I guess I can forgive Connections just this once.