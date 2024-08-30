Today’s Connections hint and answer on 31st August for 447

End August on a strong note by figuring out the Connections answer for today, 31st August.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - This could also include Opinion.

- This could also include Opinion. Green - This could also include Leaves.

- This could also include Leaves. Blue - This could also include Caesar.

- This could also include Caesar. Purple - Shiny!

- Shiny! Comics belongs to Yellow, rings belongs to Green, and wedge belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 31st August Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Greek Chef Crown Sports Monticello Rings Garden Eagle Business Roots Torch Wedge Bark Arts Shield Comics To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 31st August Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Newspaper Sections - Arts, Business, Comics, Sports

Tree Features - Bark, Crown, Rings, Roots

Kinds Of Salad - Chef, Garden, Greek, Wedge

Seen On Backs Of U.S. Coins - Eagle, Monticello, Shield, Torch Right away, I got the salad-themed blue category down. It admittedly took me a second to figure out yellow despite literally being a journalist, but once I got that, it was smooth sailing for green and then purple.