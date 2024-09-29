Today’s Connections hint and answer on 30th September for 477

It's almost October! End the month on a strong note by taking a few moments to figure out the Connections answer for today, 30th September.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - In the kitchen.

- In the kitchen. Green - Smells good!

- Smells good! Blue - Companions.

- Companions. Purple - Sound it out.

Blanch belongs to Yellow, Rose belongs to Green, and Wallace belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 30th September Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Dorothy Roam Rose Steam Vanilla Sophia Shaggy Blanch Charlie Amber Cobble Musk Boil Wallace Keto Poach

Connections answer for 30th September Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Cook With Heat and Water - Blanch, Boil, Poach, Steam

Common Perfume Ingredients - Amber, Musk, Rose, Vanilla

Characters With Pet Dogs - Charlie, Dorothy, Shaggy, Wallace

Capital City Homophones - Cobble, Keto, Roam, Sophia Aside from a misguided first guess, today's Connections puzzle wasn't bad for me! I started off with yellow, then instantly figured out blue. After a little while, I figured out green as well.