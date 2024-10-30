Today’s Connections hint and answer on 30th October for 507

If you're stuck, we've got your back! Here are our hints for the Connections answer for today, 30th October.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Think about amount.

- Think about amount. Green - They all have the same thing.

- They all have the same thing. Blue - Types of something.

- Types of something. Purple - Think about stores.

Surge belongs to Yellow, Skateboard belongs to Green, and Gaffer belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 30th October Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Idea Boom Packing Dolly Skateboard Gaffer Wagon Best Boy Duct Spike Electrical Stables Rise Rollerblade Kroner Surge

Connections answer for 30th October Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Upswing - Boom, Rise, Spike, Surge

Things With Wheels - Dolly, Rollerblade, Skateboard, Wagon

Kinds Of Tape - Duct, Electrical, Gaffer, Packing

Retail Chains With A Letter Changed - Best Boy, Idea, Kroner, Stables I aced today's Connections pretty quickly! I started off with green and blue and then figured out yellow and purple without much difficulty at all.