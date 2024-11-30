Today’s Connections hint and answer on 30th November for 538

End your November on a strong note by figuring out the Connections answer for today, 30th November.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - An art form.

- An art form. Green - Verbs.

- Verbs. Blue - Verbs (more positive).

- Verbs (more positive). Purple - Baseball.

- Baseball. Modern belongs to Yellow, Pocket belongs to Green, and Nail belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 30th November Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Rock Palm Fast Modern Nail Swing Screw Knuckle Pocket Ace Tap Swipe Curve Jazz Lift Crush To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 30th November Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Dance Styles - Jazz, Modern, Swing, Tap

Steal - Lift, Palm, Pocket, Swipe

Perform Well On - Ace, Crush, Nail, Rock

___Ball Pitches - Curve, Fast, Knuckle, Screw Today's Connections was a close call for me. I got yellow and blue right away, but I missed every guess but one trying to figure out purple. Finally, on my last guess, I was able to get it (and then follow it up with green). Whew!