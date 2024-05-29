Today’s Connections hint and answer on 30th May for 354

Very few things go well with a Thursday like some time to rest and a puzzle to solve! To help with the latter, here's the Connections answer for today, 30th May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Words involving taking this from others.

- Words involving taking this from others. Green - Think about words for the social value of a person.

- Think about words for the social value of a person. Blue - These words represent the aesthetic of your hair.

- These words represent the aesthetic of your hair. Purple - Words that go well with Pin.

- Words that go well with Pin. Rob belongs in the Yellow group, Sway Green, and Bob in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 30th May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Safety Sway Sack Bob Push Pull Weight Rob Crop Loot Fade Bobby Clout Shag Raid Hair To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 30th May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Plunder - Loot, Raid, Rob, Sack.

Influence - Clout, Pull, Sway, Weight.

Hairstyles - Bob, Crop, Fade, Shag.

___Pin - Bobby, Hair, Push, Safety. Today's Connections puzzle is pretty balanced with the two initial groups considerably easy to find compared to the other two. Grouping Loot, Raid, Rob, and Sack was my first instinct, but it took me some time to figure out the Green group. After fewer words were available, I could see that some of them were related to hairstyles which helped me find the last two groups.