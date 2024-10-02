Today’s Connections hint and answer on 3rd October for 480

If you have the time, it's always worth spending a few minutes figuring out the Connections answer for today, 3rd October.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Tasty!

- Tasty! Green - In the garden.

- In the garden. Blue - They're missing something...

- They're missing something... Purple - They're missing a letter.

Milk belongs to Yellow, Fertilize belongs to Green, and Ski belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 3rd October Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Ski Pant Prune Juice Punch Pot Milk Smite Sock Blouse Earbud Water Stick Soda Fertilize Bookend

Connections answer for 3rd October Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Beverages - Juice, Milk, Punch, Soda

Care For A Plant - Fertilize, Pot, Prune, Water

Items Sold In Pairs - Bookend, Earbud, Ski, Sock

Bugs Plus Starting Letter - Blouse, Pant, Smite, Stick I got today's Wordle wihout missing any guesses, but it took me quite a while to get there. I started out with yellow and then green, and after some thinking I finally got to blue and then purple.