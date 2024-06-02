Today’s Connections hint and answer on 3rd June for 358

June has begun and with it, of course, comes new sorting-word puzzles to solve, so to start us off, here's the Connections answer for today, 3rd June.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Dealing with body hair.

- Dealing with body hair. Green - Abrupt changes.

- Abrupt changes. Blue - Think about cells.

- Think about cells. Purple - Words that go well with "B".

- Words that go well with "B". Puppets belongs in the Yellow group, Shares in Green, and Billings in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 3rd June Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: School Spool Wax Solar Panel Movie Thread Honeycomb Wind Laser Ball Wrap Vitamin Coil Spreadsheet Organism Pluck To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 3rd June Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Remove, As Body Hair - Laser, Pluck, Thread, Wax.

Twist Around - Coil, Spool, Wind, Wrap.

Things Made of Cells - Honeycomb, Organism, Solar Panel, Spreadsheet.

B-____ - Ball, Movie, School, Vitamin. Most groups in today's puzzle required me to test more than one combination to find them. Once I understood that Wax and Honeycomb were not part of the same group, I tried putting the former together with Laser since I remembered both are methods to remove body hair. I added Pluck and Thread right after. Now, the next group I found was the Purple one due to my love of B-Movies, and having heard about B Vitamins a lot as a kid. The Green group was my third, although the only reason I could see to put them together was the fact they are all short words.