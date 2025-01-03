Today’s Connections hint and answer on 3rd January for 572

Hope your new year is off to a good start! If you want to keep the Holiday cheer going, we can help you with hints and the Connections answer for today, 3rd January.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Football (or soccer, for the Americans) players should take good care of these.

- Football (or soccer, for the Americans) players should take good care of these. Green - Slang terms for money.

- Slang terms for money. Blue - Goes well in a nice stroganoff dish.

- Goes well in a nice stroganoff dish. Purple - All of these words can be used after the word for a common piece of cooking equipment.

- All of these words can be used after the word for a common piece of cooking equipment. Heel belongs to Yellow, Clam belongs to Green, and Morel belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 3rd January Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Single Sticker Belly Button Hole Sole Oyster Clam Buck Luck Ball Trumpet Morel Arch Smacker Heel To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 3rd January Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Parts of a foot - Arch, Ball, Heel, Sole

One dollar - Buck, Clam, Single, Smacker

Kinds of mushrooms - Button, Morel, Oyster, Trumpet

Pot __ - Belly, Hole, Luck, Sticker As a fan of The Last of Us, and a bigger fan of Eurogamer's Victoria Kennedy and her many, many mushroom puns, I'm ashamed to say I found the blue category the hardest to work out today. You're right, it must be Victoria's fault - why has she never done an oyster mushroom pun? Shameful.