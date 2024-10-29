Today’s Connections hint and answer on 29th October for 506

Whether you're a daily Connections player or completely new to the beloved puzzle, we can help you put together the Connections answer for today, 29th October.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Unused belongs to Yellow, Intern belongs to Green, and Friend belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 29th October Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Times New Roman Town Pocket Ear Friend Fellow Attending Original Perfect Resident Mint Countryman Intern Unused

Connections answer for 29th October Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: In Pristine Condition - Mint, New, Original, Unused

Medical Roles - Attending, Fellow, Intern, Resident

Singular Noun In A Famous "Julius Caesar" Line - Countryman, Ear, Friend, Roman

___ Square - Perfect, Pocket, Times, Town Today's Connections went pretty smoothly for me. I instantly got green and yellow. Then, after an incorrect guess (and a lot of thinking), I was able to put together blue and purple as well.