Today’s Connections hint and answer on 29th May for 353

The stars have aligned once again to give us another sorting-word puzzle to solve. If you need help, don't fret! Here's the Connections answer for today, 29th May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow -Think about eating something.

-Think about eating something. Green - Words related to navigating a vehicle.

- Words related to navigating a vehicle. Blue - When you coerce someone.

- When you coerce someone. Purple - Words that go well with Market.

- Words that go well with Market. Eats belongs in the Yellow group, Guide in Green, and Daunt in Blue Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 29th May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Bully Bull Eats Meat Stock Steer Rattle Guide Fare Flea Cow Chow Lead Grub Direct Daunt To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 29th May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Food - Chow, Eats, Fare, Grub.

Pilot - Direct, Guide, Lead, Steer.

Intimidate - Bully, Cow, Daunt, Rattle.

___Market - Bull, Flea, Meat, Stock. The process of figuring out the groups in today's puzzle was quite fun. The first one I found was the Green group. I wasn't necessarily thinking about Pilot as their main theme, but grouping all the words that indicated movement worked just as well. The Yellow group was my second due to my solid vocabulary to express my desire to eat something. Once I considered Stock being related to the Stock Market, I was able to find some of the other words that are part of the Purple group.