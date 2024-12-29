Today’s Connections hint and answer on 29th December for 567

Don't lose your streak! If you're stuck, we can help you figure out the Connections answer for today, 29th December.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

- They all sound like something. Cherry belongs to Yellow, Wisp belongs to Green, and Time belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 29th December Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Beach Date Lock Cherry Fur Maroon Time Pair Strand Head Location Brick Duration You Ruby Wisp To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 29th December Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Shades Of Red - Brick, Cherry, Maroon, Ruby

Different Amounts Of Hair - Head, Lock, Strand, Wisp

Appointment Specifications - Date, Duration, Location, Time

Tree Homophones - Beach, Fur, Pair, You Today's Connections wasn't bad for me! I got Blue and Yellow right off the bat. Then, after an incorrect guess, I was able to piece together Green and Purple as well.