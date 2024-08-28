Today’s Connections hint and answer on 29th August for 445

Even though it's a little frustrating, it's worth spending a few minutes to figure out the Connections answer for today, 29th August.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Music.

- Music. Green - Decide.

- Decide. Blue - United States.

- United States. Purple - &.

Player belongs to Yellow, count belongs to Green, and duke belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 29th August Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Player Gamble Brown Young Count Smith Noble Duke Upright Consider Grand Judge Electronic Regard Howard Johnson

Connections answer for 29th August Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Kinds Of Pianos - Electronic, Grand, Player, Upright

Deem - Consider, Count, Judge, Regard

U.S. Colleges/Universities - Brown, Duke, Howard, Smith

Second Names In Companies With Ampersands - Gamble, Johnson, Noble, Young I was a little too confident about today's Connections. Right off the bat, I got the blue category (sorry, Eurogamer readers who actually live in Europe...) and then got to green. I figured that yellow was piano-related, but I couldn't figure out the last word until my very final attempt.