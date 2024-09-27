Today’s Connections hint and answer on 28th September for 475

Whether you're stuck, just need a little extra push, or just want to check before you submit that precious last guess, we can help you with the Connections answer for today, 28th September.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - What are they made of?

- What are they made of? Green - Verbs.

- Verbs. Blue - Part of a specific game...

- Part of a specific game... Purple - What word comes before?

- What word comes before? Hybrid belongs to Yellow, Wedge belongs to Green, and Deed belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 28th September Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Quality Birth House Plant Remote Lodge Hybrid Compound Cross Cruise Stick Hotel Token Blend Wedge Deed To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 28th September Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Composite - Blend, Compound, Cross, Hybrid

Embed - Lodge, Plant, Stick, Wedge

Items In Monopoly - Deed, Hotel, House, Token

___ Control - Birth, Cruise, Quality, Remote Today's Connections was another puzzle that I solved in the intended order, which just doesn't seem to happen to me that often! I got yellow and green right off the bat, but it took me a bit longer to figure out blue's Monopoly theme.