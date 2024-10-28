Today’s Connections hint and answer on 28th October for 505

Stuck? We're here to help! Here are our hints for the Connections answer for today, 28th October.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Verbs.

- Verbs. Green - They might be on your phone.

- They might be on your phone. Blue - Also verbs, but more caring.

- Also verbs, but more caring. Purple - They might make something happen.

- They might make something happen. Suggest belongs to Yellow, Shazam belongs to Green, and Hold belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 28th October Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Spell Love Please Hold Presto Mean Thank You Shazam Audible Abracadabra Signify Tidal Suggest Have Pandora Cherish To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 28th October Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Indicate - Mean, Signify, Spell, Suggest

Audio Apps - Audible, Pandora, Shazam, Tidal

Church of England Wedding Vow Verbs - Cherish, Have, Hold, Love

Magic Words - Abracadabra, Please, Presto, Thank You Today's Connections went pretty smoothly for me! I instantly got green and then blue (despite having no idea what this category would be called). Then, after a few moments of thinking, I got yellow and then purple without ever missing a guess.