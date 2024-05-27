Today’s Connections hint and answer on 28th May for 352

Get your Tuesday off to a good start by getting the Connections answer for today, 28th May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - These are words involving being cooperative.

- These are words involving being cooperative. Green - When words are formed from one another.

- When words are formed from one another. Blue - The levels in a spelling competition.

- The levels in a spelling competition. Purple - Words related to candles.

- Words related to candles. Open belongs in the Yellow group, Live in Green, and Beginner in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 28th May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Waxy Solid Evil Genius Vile Flexible Lit Wicked Easy Beginner Open Live Amazing Scented Veil Receptive To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 28th May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Amenable - Easy, Flexible, Open, Receptive.

Anagrams - Evil, Live, Veil, Vile.

Spelling Bee Ranks - Amazing, Beginner, Genius, Solid.

Adjectives for a Candle - Lit, Scented, Waxy, Wicked. Today I could finally land some right answers fairly quickly. I began by grouping Easy, Flexible, Open, and Receptive, taking the Yellow group out of the way. Although I’m not well versed in the intricacies of Spelling Bee competitions, putting the Blue group together wasn’t too difficult. After all, Amazing and Genius go well together! With two groups completed, it became easier to see the Anagram group. I'm just a little disappointed by the fact that my recent interest in scented candles didn't help me find the Purple group sooner.