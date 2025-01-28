Today’s Connections hint and answer on 28th January for 597

Need a hint? We've got your back with our guide for the Connections answer for today, 28th January.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Jester.

- Jester. Green - Found in the gym.

- Found in the gym. Blue - Yum!

- Yum! Purple - What word could come before?

Joker belongs to Yellow, Bench belongs to Green, and Mar belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 28th January Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Demon Laugh Joker Airhead Card Band Chess Dumbbell Snicker Character Mat Mar Bump Mound Dial Bench

Connections answer for 28th January Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Funny Person - Card, Character, Joker, Laugh

Resistance Training Equipment - Band, Bench, Dumbbell, Mat

Candy Bars Minus "S" - Airhead, Mar, Mound, Snicker

Speed ___ - Bump, Chess, Demon, Dial Today's Connections was a bit trickier than usual for me. I got Blue and Green right away, but I missed a few guesses before putting Yellow and Purple together.