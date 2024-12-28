Today’s Connections hint and answer on 28th December for 566

Whether you're stuck on your last guess or just want an extra push to get started, we can help you figure out the Connections answer for today, 28th December.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Confident.

- Confident. Green - They all come from the same place.

- They all come from the same place. Blue - You do the same thing to them.

- You do the same thing to them. Purple - They all contain similar things.

- They all contain similar things. Piece Of Cake belongs to Yellow, Apple Of Discord belongs to Green, and Tires belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 28th December Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Minefield Habit Itsy Hornets' Nest Pandora's Box Hershey Piece Of Cake Aegis Histamine Sure Thing Apple Of Discord Tires Easy Golden Fleece Can No Sweat To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 28th December Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: "Nothing To It!" - Easy, No Sweat, Piece Of Cake, Sure Thing

Objects From Greek Myth - Aegis, Apple Of Discord, Golden Fleece, Pandora's Box

Proverbial Things To Kick - Can, Habit, Hornets' Nest, Tires

Starting With Possessive Pronouns - Hershey, Histamine, Itsy, Minefield Today's Connections was another tricky one for me. I got Yellow and Green right off the bat, but I had to do some serious thinking (and incorrect guessing) before getting to Blue and Purple.