Today’s Connections hint and answer on 27th September for 474

You've made it to Friday! Why not celebrate by taking a few moments to figure out the Connections answer for today, 27th September?

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Landforms.

- Landforms. Green - What does it mean?

- What does it mean? Blue - Team manager.

- Team manager. Purple - Think about films.

- Think about films. Mound belongs to Yellow, Weight belongs to Green, and Draft belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 27th September Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Import Thing Gravity Start Bank Trade Matrix Dune Weight Abyss Draft Mound Hill Bench Fly Substance To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 27th September Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Area of High Ground - Bank, Dune, Hill, Mound

Significance - Gravity, Import, Substance, Weight

Actions In Fantasy Sports - Bench, Draft, Start, Trade

Sci-Fi Movies, With "The" - Abyss, Fly, Matrix, Thing After repeatedly trying to put Dune in the purple category (curse you, New York Times Games!), I finally realized what the yellow category was on my last try. From there, I got green, then blue, and then finally purple.