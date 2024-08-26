Today’s Connections hint and answer on 27th August for 443

If you have the time today, why not spend it working out theConnections answer for today, 27th August?

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Roar belongs to Yellow, kick belongs to Green, and clippers belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 27th August Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Kick Thunder Brush Heat Gel Set Magic Fire Clippers Roar Cape Tarot Boom Spice Baseball Crash

Connections answer for 27th August Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Explosive Sound - Boom, Crash, Roar, Thunder

Chili Pepper Quality - Fire, Heat, Kick, Spice

Classic Barbershop Supplies - Brush, Cape, Clippers, Gel

Kinds Of Cards - Baseball, Magic, Set, Tarot I got yellow right away, but then had to spend two attempts figuring out blue (I initially thought it was nail salon-themed...). Right after that, though, I got green and then purple without difficulty.