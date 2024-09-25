Today’s Connections hint and answer on 26th September for 473

If you have the time, it's worth making an attempt! And, if you're stuck, we can help you with the Connections answer for today, 26th September.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Fancy!

- Fancy! Green - Think about quantity.

- Think about quantity. Blue - Drinks.

- Drinks. Purple - What word comes before?

Fringe belongs to Yellow, Swell belongs to Green, and Straight belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 26th September Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Swell Frill Bikini Wax Trim Cheese Neat Border Grow Dry Bean Virgin Theory Straight Fringe Mount

Connections answer for 26th September Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Decorative Edge - Border, Frill, Fringe, Trim

Increase, In a Way - Grow, Mount, Swell, Wax

Specifications For a Bartender - Dry, Neat, Straight, Virgin

String ___ - Bean, Bikini, Cheese, Theory Today's Connections wasn't bad for me! It took me a lot of staring to figure out what was going on, but once I figured out yellow on my second try, the rest of the puzzle (which I did in order) was smooth sailing.