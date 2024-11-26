Today’s Connections hint and answer on 26th November for 534

Looking for a hint? We've got your back with our tips for figuring out the Connections answer for today, 26th November.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Think about jobs.

- Think about jobs. Green - Verbs.

- Verbs. Blue - Delicious!

- Delicious! Purple - All from the same story.

Connection words for 26th November Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Plaza Overlook Bonus Discount Club Promotion Ritz Animal Raise Turtle Goldfish Forget Pug Ignore Equity Eloise

Connections answer for 26th November Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Good Things To Get At Work - Bonus, Equity, Promotion, Raise

Disregard - Discount, Forget, Ignore, Overlook

Kinds Of Crackers - Animal, Club, Goldfish, Ritz

Featured In "Eloise" - Eloise, Plaza, Pug, Turtle Today's Connections went pretty smoothly for me (but admittedly ended my streak of aces...). I started off by getting yellow and green right off the bat, but missed a single guess before getting blue and purple. Sad!