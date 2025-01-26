Today’s Connections hint and answer on 26th January for 595

Stuck? Need a hint to get started? Just curious to see the answer? No matter why you're here, we can help you with the Connections answer for today, 26th January.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Off the grid.

- Off the grid. Green - Might be lonely.

- Might be lonely. Blue - Seen on the highway.

- Seen on the highway. Purple - They all have something extra.

Fish belongs to Yellow, Silo belongs to Green, and Hitch belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 26th January Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Raven Silo Hitch Promo Trailer Discog Fish Tractor Bally Farm Cloister Gather Separate Hunt Axles Seclude

Connections answer for 26th January Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Ways To Get Food - Farm, Fish, Gather, Hunt

Keep Apart - Cloister, Seclude, Separate, Silo

Parts of a Big Rig - Axles, Hitch, Tractor, Trailer

Dance Events Plus a Letter - Bally, Discog, Promo, Raven Today's Connections wasn't bad for me! I got Yellow and Green right away, and I was able to put together Blue and Purple as well after missing a single guess.