Today’s Connections hint and answer on 25th September for 472

If you need help, we've got your back! Here are our hints for the Connections answer for today, 25th September.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Think about quantity.

- Think about quantity. Green - Renovating!

- Renovating! Blue - Where are they from?

- Where are they from? Purple - What word goes before?

Triple Crown belongs to Yellow, Tape belongs to Green, and Sprouts belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 25th September Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Hat Trick Home Run Broil Paint Soap Box Triple Crown Drop Cloth Wings Roller Kentucky Sprouts Trifecta Demolition Tape Threepeat Cheesesteak

Connections answer for 25th September Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Trio of Sports Achievements - Hat Trick, Threepeat, Trifecta, Triple Crown

Needs For Painting a Room - Drop Cloth, Paint, Roller, Tape

Food Named After Cities - Broil, Cheesesteak, Sprouts, Wings

___ Derby - Demolition, Home Run, Kentucky, Soap Box Today's Connections was pretty tricky for me, but I managed to get it done anyway. It took me a long time to figure out yellow, and then I got green immediately after. Then, I had a few missed answers before I eventually arrived at blue and then purple.